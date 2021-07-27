Advertisement

Police looking for 17-year-old missing from Flint Township apartments

Tanija Meanna Johns
Tanija Meanna Johns(source: Flint Township Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help look for a missing 17-year-old girl, who is considered endangered.

Tanija Meanna Johns was last seen at Clovertree Apartments on Court Street between I-75 and Ballenger Highway in Flint Township early Tuesday. Investigators say she left the complex on foot wearing a white shirt with wording, dark blue leggings, black Crocs and a black bonnet.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.

