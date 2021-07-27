Advertisement

Police say Flint motorcyclist was speeding before deadly crash on Davison Road

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist from Flint died Monday after police say he was speeding on Davison Road until a car turned into his path.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of Davison Road in Burton. Police say 38-year-old Christopher Watson was riding a red Honda motorcycle at a high rate of speed east on Davison Road when the driver of a Buick LeSabre traveling west made a left turn into his path.

Watson was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Burton Police Department. The Buick driver, who was not identified, was transported to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe excessive speed caused the crash.

