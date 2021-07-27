Police saying little about latest shooting that injures a child in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Another child has been shot and injured in the city.

He’s the third child to be hit by gunfire in the last 12 days.

This time a four year old was shot in a house.

It appears a man was holding a shotgun when it went off. Police are still trying to determine why it happened, but 9-1-1 audio we’ve obtained indicate it was first reported as an accident involving a dog.

Avon Street near Genesee on Saginaw’s west side was quiet today. That was not the case Monday afternoon at around a quarter to five.

“Avon for a small child that was shot there. Injuries to the side of the face,” a Saginaw County Central dispatcher could be heard saying in the radio transmission.

A short time later, the dispatcher relayed new information on how the child may have been shot.

”I’m told a dog knocked the gun down, shotgun shell went through the door and hit the child,” the dispatcher said.

The four year old boy was rushed to a hospital and remains there as his injuries are described as serious.

The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit is investigating and at this point all they are saying is that the incident is under investigation.

Its not clear if the original story from the 9-1-1 audio about a dog possibly knocking the gun from a man who was holding the weapon, which possibly caused the discharge of the firearm, is really what happened

There have been no arrests at this point and while Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police did not want to discuss the incident on camera, both agencies stressed the importance of gun safety rules and for gun owners to take a firearms training class.

