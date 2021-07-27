Seasonable temps today with some rain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front dropping in from the north will keep some clouds around with scattered showers and storms. This front will join up with the next system moving in, which gives us another chance of rain tomorrow night into Thursday morning.

Highs today will be in the mid 70s to low 80s with a westerly wind at 5-15mph. We’ll see some sun between the clouds with no and off showers and storms. Isolated storms this afternoon and evening could be strong. Damaging winds and large hail will be our main threats.

Tonight we’ll see a few spotty showers possible near the I-69 corridor, but most will stay dry. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow we have another chance of strong storms. We’ll be dry throughout the day with some sun to start, but see showers and storms in the late night. The best place to see severe storms will be near the I-69 and 127 corridors.

Showers and storms linger into the early part of Thursday before we dry out.

