Advertisement

Stretch of southbound I-675 closing in Saginaw on Wednesday

The freeway will close south of M-58 for about a month while crews work on a $10.5 million project
Road closed sign
Road closed sign
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Another stretch of southbound I-675 in Saginaw County is closing for maintenance on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the freeway from M-58 to the south junction with I-75. A detour will be posted along northbound I-75 to southbound I-675.

The closure is the next part of a $10.5 million project to improve 8.5 miles of concrete pavement, maintain 36 bridges or culverts, repair bridge decks and replace guardrails.

MDOT contractors already completed similar repairs along southbound I-675 from the north junction with I-75 to Tittabawassee Road during the spring and early summer months. The southern stretch closing on Wednesday is scheduled for completion on Aug. 27 depending on weather.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

4-year-old shot inside Saginaw residence, condition not known
Fenton asking city voters for $24 million to fix roads
Jewell Jones
Michigan lawmaker defends using campaign cash at strip club
Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners
Shiawassee County commissioner calls on chairman to resign over bonus payments