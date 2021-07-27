Stretch of southbound I-675 closing in Saginaw on Wednesday

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Another stretch of southbound I-675 in Saginaw County is closing for maintenance on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the freeway from M-58 to the south junction with I-75. A detour will be posted along northbound I-75 to southbound I-675.

The closure is the next part of a $10.5 million project to improve 8.5 miles of concrete pavement, maintain 36 bridges or culverts, repair bridge decks and replace guardrails.

MDOT contractors already completed similar repairs along southbound I-675 from the north junction with I-75 to Tittabawassee Road during the spring and early summer months. The southern stretch closing on Wednesday is scheduled for completion on Aug. 27 depending on weather.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.