Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him

Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning with a gun. He opened fire after getting into a yelling match then other party-goers chased him, throwing landscaping bricks.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Texas authorities say a man who opened fire at a backyard party in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring three, died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him.

Fort Worth police said the shooter, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick early Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said that after the shooter shot and injured one person in the backyard, other party-goers gave chase. One person was fatally shot during the chase and two others were injured.

