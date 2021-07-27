Three volunteers step in to help maintain Otisville veterans park, flower beds

OTISVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - After seeing a need in the community, three volunteers have stepped in to to help maintain the Otisville veterans park and a number of flower beds around town.

Peggy Banks, Sharon Kridner, and Sherry Hemingway are the volunteers behind the beautiful upkeep of the park and beds. Banks started the effort back in 2015 when the beds fell into poor shape after no longer being cared for.

“I just couldn’t stand that, you know,” she said. “So, I told my husband I said I got to do something about this so I undertook it by myself and I knew it was a huge undertaking for one person and then I thought well maybe I can get some help.”

Banks decided to take a Master Gardener class and that’s where she met Kridner who jumped in to help Banks in Otisville.

“Peggy and I got to know each other really well in class,” Kridner said. “Then we had to work on a project or two, or three, or four whatever you have time for and Peggy already started this so we got this to be a Master Gardener project.”

Banks and Kridner worked on restoring the veterans park and flower beds for a few years and eventually, Hemingway jumped in to help too.

“I watched them work but I couldn’t be here so when I retired I asked if I could help,” Hemingway said.

The three of them became friends and work together on this shared goal of giving back to the community.

“There’s a lot of camaraderie here with the three of us,” Kridner said. “We have a great time.”

They typically work in the flower beds and at the park every Tuesday morning. Kridner actually drives up from Lake Orion every week to help out.

“It makes me feel really good and makes you feel happy,” Kridner said. “Makes you feel better that you’re helping somebody that helped us in the past and they can’t help us anymore.”

All three of the volunteers said they do this hard work for the veterans in the community. They said it’s the least they can do to give back to a group of people that have already given so much.

“I do it for them,” Banks said. “I do the park for the veterans, that’s what I do it for.”

“When you see them come in in wheelchairs and with canes and they look around and they feel at peace here, you know,” Kridner said.

The park is home to car shows and events every year as well.

