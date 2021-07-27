Two Flint residents win $50,000 in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan’s coronavirus recovery continues, 10 more residents took home $50,000 for doing their part by getting vaccinated.

The state announced the latest daily winners Tuesday in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes, which is Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery. Two of the winners are from Flint -- KeLexis Love and Erika Smith.

Smith, who got her first shot on July 10, told the Protect Michigan Commission that she rolled up her sleeve to protect herself and her unborn baby.

“I got my COVID vaccine because my OB recommended it and said it was safe for me and the baby,” Smith said.

As of Tuesday, 63.2% of Michiganders age 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That represents about a 1% increase since July 1 and the start of the sweepstakes.

Michigan’s vaccination rate remains well short of the 70% goal established by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Smith has message for those who are hesitant to get the vaccine.

“Take the leap, just do it,” she said.

State health officials continue to track the presence of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant in Michigan. Kerry Ebersole Singh, who is the director of the Protect Michigan Commission, said even after the sweepstakes period is over they will continue to urge Michiganders to get vaccinated.

“So we know, especially as the Delta variant emerges, we want to keep talking to folks, meeting them where they are and giving them the information they need,” said Singh.

Friday is the last day to get a shot and register to win in the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes. There are several more daily $50,000 prizes available and the grand prize of $2 million.

