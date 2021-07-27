Advertisement

Unique member owned grocery store cooperative opening in north Flint

The North Flint Food Market is opening at the corner of Pierson and Clio roads in Flint.
The North Flint Food Market is opening at the corner of Pierson and Clio roads in Flint.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A unique grocery store venture is preparing to open in a food desert on Flint’s north side.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. announced a new urban co-op grocery store Tuesday planned to fill a vacant storefront at Pierson and Clio roads. The $7 million project will create the equivalent of 27 full-time jobs.

More than 836 members have signed onto the cooperative venture as part owners of the store. The Michigan Community Community Revitalization Program is providing a $1.25 million grant for the project, which will be awarded if it meets investment and job creation goals, while Flint is providing $200,000.

Whitmer said the North Flint Food Market will provide easier access to healthy and fresh foods for residents on Flint’s north side, who currently have to travel several miles to the nearest full service supermarket.

“This community partnership and investment are delivering on this longstanding need in the community and helping to build the path for economic growth and recovery in Flint,” she said. “The store will feed families, create jobs, and help us continue our economic jumpstart.”

The Pierson Road corridor has been without a full service grocery store for years after Meijer and Kroger both closed locations in north Flint. Investors say the new cooperative grocery store will improve access to fresh food, which can help mitigate the effects of lead poisoning from the Flint water crisis.

“Having affordable and healthy grocery options throughout the community with a focus on the north side, one of the most underserved areas, is needed,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “The North Flint Food Market in the Pierson Road Corridor will be a welcomed lighthouse of hope for healthier food resources for Flint families.”

Plans for the North Flint Food Market have been in the works since 2016.

“This project is a direct response to the Flint water crisis and the subsequent departure of major grocery retailers in the Pierson Road corridor,” said Dr. Reginald Flynn of the North Flint Reinvestment Corp. “The store closures adversely impacted low-income, African-American families in north Flint. The USDA has designated this corridor a food desert. However, this area more aptly is experiencing food apartheid with minimal access to healthy, affordable food.”

Information about hiring and an opening date were not available Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

Flint and Genesee County
Flint receives grant for over $183,000 to purchase police body cameras
A Bay County couple won $300,000 with this Michigan Lottery instant game ticket.
Bay County man wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game
Police say 38-year-old Christopher Watson died after this crash on Davison Road in Burton.
Police say Flint motorcyclist was speeding before deadly crash on Davison Road
Food Pantry
Food giveaway Tuesday in Saginaw