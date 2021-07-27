Advertisement

U.S. border agents seize 2,500+ pounds of marijuana in Detroit

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found more than a ton of marijuana entering the country illegally in Detroit last week.

The agency says a semi-truck was referred to the Fort Street Cargo Facility on July 21 for a thorough examination of its contents, which the driver listed as aluminum caps. An X-ray of the truck showed images that weren’t consistent with caps.

When agents opened the trailer, they found over 2,500 pounds of marijuana packed among several pallets. U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the marijuana and the semi-truck carrying it.

“While CBP Field Operations continues to facilitate lawful trade and travel, drug interdiction remains an enforcement priority,” said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. “The men and women of CBP continue to work to keep dangerous and unregulated substances from hitting the streets of the U.S.”

Customs and Border Protection agents say the amount of contraband crossing the border has surged since the U.S. and Canada enacted essential travel restrictions in March 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

