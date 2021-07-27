Advertisement

Vaccinations will be offered at Garth Brooks concert in Kansas City

By KMBC staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Garth Brooks fans can get vaccinated against coronavirus during his upcoming show.

The home of the Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, will once again become a mass vaccination site.

More than 70,000 fans are expected for the Aug. 7 show. The concert is sold out.

Without capacity restrictions, all seats were made available for the performance.

A spokesperson said masks will not be required.

On Monday afternoon, the Chiefs president said they are taking this opportunity to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“We’re working on having a vaccination on-site for the concert, and we’ll continue to do that. Not sure if we’ll be able to do it game days. We’re trying to work through that as well, but we absolutely promote everybody to get vaccinated,” Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

He said they are also working to vaccinate as many of their staff as possible, requiring masks for those who are not.

Eight thousand people got vaccinated at the first mass vaccination event at Arrowhead Stadium in March.

A second event scheduled for April was canceled because of a temporary pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

A representative for the performer said that Kanye West planned to remain inside Atlanta’s...
Kanye West living in Atlanta stadium to work on new album
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 massage spa killings
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing opens as police detail violence, injuries
Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly...
Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident