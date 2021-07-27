Whitmer announces $100 million plan to create 2,000 affordable housing units

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to address Michigan’s housing crisis with a $100 million investment to create 2,000 more affordable housing units across the state.

Whitmer said the $100 million investment in the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund would lead to an additional $380 million worth of private investment to provide housing for 6,000 residents while creating 1,600 jobs.

The funding would come from Michigan’s $22 billion share of federal COVID-19 relief funding. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority administers the fund and would distribute the $100 million investment through grants to developers of affordable housing projects.

“This new housing investment will make a huge difference in the lives of Michiganders because a home is the foundation for long-term prosperity,” said Whitmer. “This transformational investment will put Michiganders first by expanding access to affordable and attainable housing, helping close equity gaps, and supporting the development of vibrant communities across the state.”

The Housing and Community Development Fund was started in 1966, but doesn’t receive funding every year. MSHDA could use the money to target projects providing workforce housing and “missing middle” housing for people transitioning from low-income to middle-income brackets.

Grants from the fund can be used for the following purposes:

Acquisition.

Rehabilitation.

New construction.

Development and predevelopment.

Preservation of existing housing.

Community development projects.

Insurance.

Down payment assistance.

Security deposit assistance.

Activities that address homelessness.

Assistance to nonprofit and for-profit developers, municipalities, land banks and community development financial institutions.

“By leveraging additional private capital, we will be able to amplify this major investment to its fullest extent,” said MSHDA Acting Executive Director Gary Heidel. “The current magnitude of the housing shortage is so large that solving the supply problem will take significant coordination of both public and private resources, coordination that the Housing and Community Development Fund was designed to do.”

MSHDA will develop a plan for disbursing the funds based on poverty rates and economic or housing distress. Habitat for Humanity is willing to partner with the agency on housing development projects.

“Builders are not building or renovating homes that people with average, or low incomes can afford to buy due to the high cost of supplies and high demand from buyers who can afford homes at the $300,000 price point and above,” said Sandy Pearson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan. “There are also many people with limited income and limited abilities, such as our veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities, living in homes that need repairs.”

