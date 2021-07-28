Congressman Kildee reacts to first day of testimony in Jan. 6 riot hearings

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint listened closely to the first day of testimony given about the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots on Tuesday.

The Democrat was inside as rioting protestors breached the Capitol building while Congress was discussing whether to certify the November election results and officially award the presidency to Joe Biden. Kildee and other congressmen were rushed off the floor into a safe area.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seated a special investigative panel to determine how the riots were organized and who were behind them. Kildee said he’s hoping the committee helps get to the root of this attack.

“We know there are a number of groups who planned this attack. We know it was not a spontaneous event, because they brought weapons, they had battle armor. Many, many of these people had battle armor,” he said. “We need to know more about the planning into it.”

Congressional investigators heard accounts of the riots from law enforcement and security personnel at the Capitol during the first day of testimony on Tuesday.

“It was chilling to hear the accounts of attacks where the mob was chanting they should kill the officer with his own gun,” Kildee said.

