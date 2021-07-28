Advertisement

Crim Fitness Foundation Plaza getting long awaited facelift

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A long awaited facelift is coming to the Crim Fitness Foundation Plaza in downtown Flint.

Like many things, the project was postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. But the 4,000-foot public space near Saginaw Street with a statue of foundation founder Bobby Crim will be renovated and reopened to the public by this fall.

“The fact that this is open and free, we think that it’s going to be a great space for people to come use and kind of encourage that grassroots gathering of people who want to come downtown and do something safe and fun,” said Crim Foundation Development Director Brandon Morgan.

The space already used by many will be upgraded to provide a new design promoting the Crim Fitness Foundation’s message.

“As many people know, we’re in sports, nutrition and education. One of the things we also do is we make sure that there is an environment that is safe and accommodating for people to be out and be active, whether it’s rehabilitating parks or playgrounds or a public event space,” Morgan said. “We’re really trying to create an atmosphere where people can get out and meet up and have fun and do the things that we as a foundation encourage people to do.”

The area is public space and he said the goal is to bring more people to the downtown outdoor plaza to encourage a healthy active lifestyle.

“This is really going to be the home for all things Crim, where we envision people kind of coming here together downtown -- whether it’s for a run, a walk, a bike ride, a yoga session, mindful meditation -- any number of things that the Crim does,” Morgan said.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the Crim Fitness Founation Plaza on Aug. 26 during the Crim Festival of Races VIP event.

