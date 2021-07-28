Advertisement

Detroit-area water leader quitting weeks after floods

Sue McCormick didn’t cite the June 25-26 flooding as the reason for her departure.
Flooding in Michigan after the weekend storms.
Flooding in Michigan after the weekend storms.(MSP / Twitter)
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP with Christine Winter) - (7/28/21) - The head of a regional water agency in southeastern Michigan says she’s resigning, weeks after thousands of homes were spoiled by sewage backups during a tremendous storm.

Sue McCormick didn’t cite the June 25-26 flooding as the reason for her departure, though the controversy has tarnished the Great Lakes Water Authority. She said she had been contemplating retirement.

Power disruptions at pump stations have been blamed for the backup of water and sewage in basements in Detroit and many suburbs. A storm that dropped more than 6 inches of rain in a short period in late June.

Click here to read more about the flooding last month in the Detroit area.

