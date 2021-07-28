Advertisement

Engineers surveying downtown Saginaw building that dropped bricks

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Engineers are going over a building in downtown Saginaw after it partially collapsed during severe weather last weekend.

Bricks fell from the facade on the crumbling century-old building on Genesee Avenue, littering the sidewalk and one lane of the road. No injuries were reported, but the area in front of the building remained closed Wednesday.

Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said engineers are working to determine whether the building can be saved or whether it must be demolished.

The abandoned building is owned by the Saginaw County Land Bank, but two adjoining buildings on either side are privately owned. That could complicate efforts to demolish the building if engineers determine that is the best course of action.

In the meantime, the sidewalk along Genesee Avenue near the building will remain closed, along with one lane of traffic.

