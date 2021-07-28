Advertisement

Flint Community Schools requiring masks when classes start next week

Flint Community Schools.
Flint Community Schools.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - COVID-19 precautions aren’t over for Flint Community Schools.

The district will continue requiring everyone in its buildings to wear face coverings and practice social distancing when classes resume next week.

“These measures help protect our entire school community, and we will continue to evaluate these protocols based on recommendations from both state and local health agencies,” Superintendent Anita Steward said in a statement on Tuesday.

She asked parents to prepare children for the continuation of COVID-19 measures before the first day of school on Aug. 4, which is a half day.

