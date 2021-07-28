Advertisement

Flint gets $100,000 grant to help residents find careers

Now hiring sign
Now hiring sign
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint received a $100,000 grant to help remove barriers from residents finding jobs and starting careers.

The Kellogg Foundation grant will help city residents obtain the education or training they need to obtain jobs in Flint. Genesee, Shiawassee, Thumb Michigan Works will provide success coaches to work with employees on access to transportation and child care.

“This program is a wonderful example of the impact that partnerships have on creating innovative solutions in the community,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “We are grateful that these organizations have all come together to provide Flint residents with training and support to further their careers and also connect Flint businesses with a talent pool that can fill many open positions in the city.”

Success coaches have helped workers obtain a driver’s license, find resources for vehicle repairs, avoid eviction and take care of utility issues or past due bills. Several Genesee County companies and organizations are part of the effort:

  • Mott Community College is helping workers obtain education and training.
  • Landaal Packaging is helping with vehicle repair and insurance issues.
  • The MTA is helping with vehicle repairs.
  • Genesee Packaging is helping workers avoid utility shutoffs and obtain driver’s training.
  • Barrette Outdoor Living is helping workers complete driver’s training, along with eviction prevention and rental assistance.

The Flint & Genesee Group, Northgate, the Genesee Group and others also are working with the effort.

“The best solutions to challenges happen when multiple people and organizations are around the table together,” Neeley said. “I am proud of the support provided by so many Flint organizations to help our neighbors, and excited that this program will continue to grow and help more people.”

Jamie Gaskin, CEO of the United Way of Genesee County, said the assistance with obtaining child care will help eliminate one of the biggest barriers to employment in Flint. Five participants in the project already have received $5,000 worth of support.

“This project is all about partnerships to help lift up working families around our shared values of providing mentorship, education, and basic needs support,” he said.

Call Gaskin at 810-762-0856 for information about eligibility requirements.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

Army Cpl. Dale W. Wright
Remains of Flint soldier killed in Korean War recently identified
Congressman Dan Kildee speaks from his office in Washington, D.C.
Congressman Kildee reacts to testimony in Jan. 6 riot hearings
Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners
Shiawassee County board to discuss leadership changes after COVID-19 bonuses
Flint Community Schools.
Flint Community Schools requiring masks when classes start next week