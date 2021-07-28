Flint gets $100,000 grant to help residents find careers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint received a $100,000 grant to help remove barriers from residents finding jobs and starting careers.

The Kellogg Foundation grant will help city residents obtain the education or training they need to obtain jobs in Flint. Genesee, Shiawassee, Thumb Michigan Works will provide success coaches to work with employees on access to transportation and child care.

“This program is a wonderful example of the impact that partnerships have on creating innovative solutions in the community,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “We are grateful that these organizations have all come together to provide Flint residents with training and support to further their careers and also connect Flint businesses with a talent pool that can fill many open positions in the city.”

Success coaches have helped workers obtain a driver’s license, find resources for vehicle repairs, avoid eviction and take care of utility issues or past due bills. Several Genesee County companies and organizations are part of the effort:

Mott Community College is helping workers obtain education and training.

Landaal Packaging is helping with vehicle repair and insurance issues.

The MTA is helping with vehicle repairs.

Genesee Packaging is helping workers avoid utility shutoffs and obtain driver’s training.

Barrette Outdoor Living is helping workers complete driver’s training, along with eviction prevention and rental assistance.

The Flint & Genesee Group, Northgate, the Genesee Group and others also are working with the effort.

“The best solutions to challenges happen when multiple people and organizations are around the table together,” Neeley said. “I am proud of the support provided by so many Flint organizations to help our neighbors, and excited that this program will continue to grow and help more people.”

Jamie Gaskin, CEO of the United Way of Genesee County, said the assistance with obtaining child care will help eliminate one of the biggest barriers to employment in Flint. Five participants in the project already have received $5,000 worth of support.

“This project is all about partnerships to help lift up working families around our shared values of providing mentorship, education, and basic needs support,” he said.

Call Gaskin at 810-762-0856 for information about eligibility requirements.

