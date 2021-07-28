Freeland Schools sued by woman who claims she had past sexual relationship with teacher

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is suing the Freeland Community School District, claiming she had a sexual relationship with a substitute teacher several years ago.

That former Freeland substitute teacher is facing criminal charges.

This federal lawsuit against the Freeland school district also refers to a past teacher-student relationship, which was in the news several years ago.

“This lawsuit involves a young woman who was abused by a teacher a long time ago, when she was a freshman in high school,” said attorney Joe Lucas.

He said his client, who now is a 27-year-old woman who will not be identified, had a sexual relationship with Anthony Meyer, who was a substitute teacher in the Freeland district, in 2008 and 2009. The woman was then 15 years old.

Meyer is awaiting a trial in Saginaw County on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“She has received almost continuous psychological treatment in the past ten years,” Lucas said of his client.

The 13-count civil lawsuit names Meyer, the Freeland school district, Superintendent Matt Cairy, former high school assistant principal Barry Weldon and a staffing firm as defendants, claiming they didn’t do enough to protect the teenager. The woman is asking for damages of more than $1 million.

The lawsuit is reminiscent of one the Freeland district settled nine years ago in the case of Marcie Rousseau, a former Freeland teacher who spent four years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a student.

The Rousseau case is referred to in this new lawsuit. Lucas believes this new case shows a pattern by administrators more than a decade ago of not reporting possible sexual abuse.

“It went on for many, many months, and its our belief that school officials were aware of it, it was not a secret but nothing was done to stop it,” Lucas said.

Cairy said he was not aware of the lawsuit Wednesday and had no comment. None of the other defendants or their attorneys could be reached for comment.

