Goodrich girls soccer coach Evan Huizenga steps down to spend more time with his kids

“Family comes first,” said Huizenga
By Brandon Green
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the last 15 years, Evan Huizenga has dedicated his life to coaching Goodrich soccer.

He has been both the girls and the boys head coach, but this spring was his last time coaching soccer year-round.

He stepped down as the girls’ head coach, and he said it’s because he wants to spend more time with his kids.

Huizenga will still be the boys’ head coach and will take up the new challenge of coaching his kids in travel softball and baseball.

