Great day with storms possible tonight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving in from the west has a stationary front lingering to the south of us. This will cause us to see some clouds to end the day and then rain overnight into tomorrow as this system moves through the region.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 70s to lower 80s with the cooler temps near Lake Huron. Winds will be out of the ENE at 5-10mph, so just a lighter breeze. It’ll be a wonderful day to be outdoors!

Tonight rain and storms move in. Isolated storms could have strong winds and heavy rain. The further south and west you are, the better chance to have rain and storms overnight. Lows will only be in the mid 60s to around 70, giving way to highs back in the mid 70s to low 80s tomorrow.

Thursday we’ll see some sun but keep around the chance for scattered showers and storms – mainly early in the day.

We’re dry and cooler for Friday!

