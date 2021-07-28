Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Strong Storms Tonight
By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In the wake of a pretty decent summertime day across Mid-Michigan, we are bracing for the potential of some strong, to severe, thunderstorms.  After a quiet evening, thunderstorms will be tracking toward lower Michigan from the northwest.  As it stands right now, it looks like the main threat will stretch from the Saginaw Valley, to the southwestern corner of lower Michigan.  The best chance of severe thunderstorms will occur between 2am, to about 6:30am.

As the storms move from the west to east across lower Michigan, the primary threat will be damaging wind gusts of better than 60mph.  Some heavy downpours will also result in localized flooding.  Of course, some hail and frequent lightning will also accompany the activity.  The storms will leave many of our area roads wet for the morning drive.  In some cases, drivers may have to negotiate standing water.  By the end of the day, we will be getting back into some sunshine.

Friday will feature a good bit of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.  More showers and thundershowers will again develop for Saturday.  After that, the clouds will break up for the end of the weekend.  High temperatures for the weekend will be in the 70s for the most part.  More sunshine is also expected for Monday and Tuesday as a comfortable stretch of weather continues.

Make sure to tune into ABC12 News for the latest on the potential for severe weather. - JR

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

Strong Storms Overnight...
JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report
Severe storm chances
Severe storms possible overnight
Severe storm chances
Severe storm chances tonight
WJRT July 28th, 2021 Morning Weather
Great day with storms possible tonight