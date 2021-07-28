Advertisement

Loons make history with combined no-hitter

After 15 years, Great Lakes recorded its first no-hitter.
Loons make history
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - After 15 years, the Great Lakes Loons recorded their first no-hitter and going on to beat Lake County Captains 14-0. It was a combined effort with starting pitcher Clayton Beeter and relievers Bobby Miller, Jake Cantleberry, and Cameron Gibbens.

Catcher Carson Taylor caught all 9 innings and hit a grand slam in the 6th inning.

