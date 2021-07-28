Loons make history with combined no-hitter

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - After 15 years, the Great Lakes Loons recorded their first no-hitter and going on to beat Lake County Captains 14-0. It was a combined effort with starting pitcher Clayton Beeter and relievers Bobby Miller, Jake Cantleberry, and Cameron Gibbens.

Catcher Carson Taylor caught all 9 innings and hit a grand slam in the 6th inning.

