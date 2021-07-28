Advertisement

Mid- Michigan school districts counting on voters to say yes to millage

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Ethan Morse is hoping to finish out his high school education at Birch Run High School. strong.

Both in the classroom and on the baseball field.

Something he believes may be in jeopardy if the school millage fails to pass for a second time this year.

“It just provides so much more money for not just baseball and power lifting, all the sports. Makes the program better and overall make the school better,” said Birch Run High School student, Ethan Morse.

At stake-- $2.3 million dollars in school funding.

“$2.3 million is a lot of money. So you’re talking, overall, administrators, teachers, support staff, and then a lot of the activities or extracurricular activities that would be associated with current opportunities for our students,” said Birch Run Superintendent, David Bush.

The State allows a little more than $8100 per student. If Birch Run fails to pass the millage--the district would receive a little more than $6800 per student or nearly $1300 less per student. So after failing to pass in May by just 4 votes, Birch Run superintendent David Bush is hoping for much stronger turnout this time.

“This is our last opportunity for this coming school year so we’re hoping we have good news on the third, our community is typically very, very supportive of our kids. It’s a strong community they support a lot of things with within the school district and we’re hopeful, with the education we tried to provide this time around that will have a positive outcome,” Bush said.

Birch Run is the not only school district with a millage renewal on the ballot.

Linden Community Schools has a non-homestead millage that will expire at the end of 2021- as well as the Fenton School District.

The primary will take place next Tuesday, August 3rd.

