Mid-Michigan school districts not making immediate changes to mask guidance

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/27/2021) - The CDC is releasing new guidance to protect yourselves and others from COVID-19.

With the Delta variant surging in parts of the country, the public health agency is recommending for everyone to wear a mask indoors in public or in areas with high case rates whether they’re vaccinated or not.

The CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Flint Community Schools starts back up next week, so what it means for them is masks will be required for anyone walking into any building in the district.

For others, however, they’re waiting on guidance from the state or the local health department, and nothing will change until that happens.

“As of now, we’re encouraging people to wear masks if they are not vaccinated, but we do not have any mask mandates in place,” Dr. Stephen Bigelow said.

Bigelow is the Superintendent of Bay City Public Schools, and searching the district’s latest COVID-19 update from June 26th shows face coverings are an individual choice, and mask wearing will be optional for students, staff, or guests while on school premises.

That won’t change for now.

“If we had a public health order, which could be either at the county level or at the state level, certainly we would be required to follow that,” Bigelow said.

Bigelow says he’s looking forward to as much normalcy as possible when the school year starts on August 24, but other Mid-Michigan public school districts like Flint Community Schools are starting sooner. Ahead of the August 4th half-day, ABC12 received word from Superintendent Anita Steward.

Her statement says, “The continued safety and well-being of our school community is a top priority. Flint Community Schools continues to work closely with health officials to make informed decisions regarding the 2021-22 school year. To that end, masks will be required for everyone who enters our buildings, and we will continue to practice safe social distancing. These measures help protect our entire school community, and we will continue to evaluate these protocols based on recommendations from both state and local health agencies. We encourage parents and guardians to reinforce these practices with your child at home, so they can prepare for the upcoming school year. The first day of school is August 4 and it will be a half day. We are eager to welcome our families and to see our scholars.”

While Bay City Public Schools does not start until August 24, the district will hang tight on an official announcement until there is further guidance.

“Any time we put out a statement saying we’re absolutely doing this or that, we have to be very careful because we know that there’s a chance it will change,” Bigelow said.

ABC12 searched every school district in Genesee, Shiawassee, Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties on Facebook following the CDC’s announcement. There was not a single announcement, meaning most districts could be waiting for communication to come down the pipeline before making any major change in their own guidance ahead of the school year.

