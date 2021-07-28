New program aims to get people back to work in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -”They come in, they help employees become successful in the jobs,” said Human Resources Manager, Luella Sherman.

The way to do that is by removing barriers that may kinder that process.

“Like daycare, financial issues, transportation issues, so helping the employees with that, helps the company because we then have our employees getting to work, being to work on time, not having to worry about who is taking care of the child today,” Sherman said.

Luella Sherman is a Human Resources Manager at the Genesee Group in Flint. A local business that is taking part in the program.

“They actually come in once a week, they spend about 4-5 hours at the locations and in our case because we have two locations, they alternate weeks,” Sherman said.

The program helps residents obtain work materials or final training pieces they need to get jobs. Workers like Hattie Ali-Schulte.

“Oh, they helped me out so much, because I was down on my luck, laid off,” said Flint resident, Hattie Ali-Schulte

This is Al-Schulte’s second time around taking part in the program.

“The fixed my car and now 22 years later, I’m right here in this position and they helped me out with my rent and God Bless them,” Ali-Schulte said.

That is the ultimate goal of the Workforce Development Program.

By helping Flint residents find jobs and also gain training to advance in their fields.

“The last year and a half it’s been very difficult for everybody so it’s still a little difficult, but those that get the help, they’re there, they’re working and they are not afraid to ask for the help they need to become more successful,” Sherman said.

The program was made possible thanks to a 100 thousand dollar grant from the Kellogg Foundation.

All funds from the grant will directly support Flint residents working for employers located in Flint.

