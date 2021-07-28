A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning alert for cell phones goes into effect next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/28/21) - When severe weather strikes - the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team alerts you on-air - online - and on your cell phone with the ABC12 Weather app.

Next week - a new type of severe thunderstorm warning will be pushed directly to you when particularly damaging severe weather approaches.

Last Saturday severe weather damaged homes, toppled tree limbs, flooded roads and cut power to thousands of mid-Michigan residents.

Being alerted as quickly as possible can help protect you and your family.

That’s why the National Weather Service will soon debut this new Severe Thunderstorm Warning alert that goes directly to your phone - similar to an automated Amber Alert.

White Lake National Weather Service Office Warning Coordinator Rich Pollman talked about when this will be issued.

“It’s just going to be for the most significant ones. When we have 80 mph winds or greater - basically hurricane force winds. Or baseball size hail or larger.”

Keep in mind, there have been only a handful of these kind of events in the state of Michigan over the past few years.

And only about 10% of severe thunderstorms nationwide ever become this dangerous - according to the National Weather Service.

There is also a filter put in place that limits the range of who will get this new alert outside of the warned county area.

“If you’re within a tenth of a mile of the warn location you get the warning. If you’re outside of that, you do not get the warning. So, it is targeted for your location,” said Pollman.

The new warning service will begin alerting people across the nation and right here in mid-Michigan next Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.