Advertisement

A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning alert for cell phones goes into effect next week

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/28/21) - When severe weather strikes - the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team alerts you on-air - online - and on your cell phone with the ABC12 Weather app.

Next week - a new type of severe thunderstorm warning will be pushed directly to you when particularly damaging severe weather approaches.

Last Saturday severe weather damaged homes, toppled tree limbs, flooded roads and cut power to thousands of mid-Michigan residents.

Being alerted as quickly as possible can help protect you and your family.

That’s why the National Weather Service will soon debut this new Severe Thunderstorm Warning alert that goes directly to your phone - similar to an automated Amber Alert.

White Lake National Weather Service Office Warning Coordinator Rich Pollman talked about when this will be issued.

“It’s just going to be for the most significant ones. When we have 80 mph winds or greater - basically hurricane force winds. Or baseball size hail or larger.”

Keep in mind, there have been only a handful of these kind of events in the state of Michigan over the past few years.

And only about 10% of severe thunderstorms nationwide ever become this dangerous - according to the National Weather Service.

There is also a filter put in place that limits the range of who will get this new alert outside of the warned county area.

“If you’re within a tenth of a mile of the warn location you get the warning. If you’re outside of that, you do not get the warning. So, it is targeted for your location,” said Pollman.

The new warning service will begin alerting people across the nation and right here in mid-Michigan next Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

Michigan State Police were engaged in a standoff with a felony suspect for about four hours on...
Michigan State Police engaged in standoff on Pasadena Avenue with felony suspect
Elections
Mid- Michigan school districts counting on voters to say yes to millage
The Michigan Capitol in Lansing
Republican bills would ban school COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandates
Birch Run Area School District failed to pass by four votes in May.
Mid-Michigan School Districts counting on voters to say yes to millage