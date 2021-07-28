Remains of Flint soldier killed in Korean War recently identified

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A soldier from Flint is coming home over 70 years after he died in combat during the Korean War.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday that remains of 19-year-old Army Cpl. Dale W. Wright of Flint were identified on April 23, 2020. His family recently learned of the positive identification, leading to Wednesday’s announcement.

Wright was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division in 1950 when his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, and his remains could not be recovered.

North Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains from American military members after a summit between former President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in 2018. Wright was positively identified after further study at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and circumstantial evidence to identify the remains.

Wright will be returned to Michigan at a later date for burial at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. His name will remain on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu with a rosette to signify that he was identified.

