Saginaw water shutoffs: city considering late fee changes, other solutions as locals apply for assistance

Protesters demonstrate against water shutoffs in Saginaw.
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (7/28/2021)--In continuing coverage on the debate surrounding water shutoffs in the City of Saginaw, city leaders have put shutoffs on hold indefinitely as they work to piece together a solution.

That includes a plan which might soon appear before City Council. The pause also provides residents in need to secure assistance.

“We’re sad about the pandemic and the need in the community,” Audra Davis related. “Obviously, that’s very troubling, but we’re very proud of the work we’re doing.”

Work that’s especially key in the middle of a pandemic, Davis, president of the United Way of Saginaw County told ABC12. The organization has received well over 100 applications for help from locals who may face a tough choice between paying that water bill and feeding the family.

“Our phones are busy every day,” Davis added.

City Council is weighing a number of options to curb costs, including an update to how Saginaw doles out late fees. Under that plan, according to City Manager Tim Morales, they would drop the fee from ten-percent to one-percent. Morales indicated a future rate hike may be necessary to make up for lost collections if the plan is adopted.  In the meantime, the city announced it would pause water shutoffs indefinitely until a solution could be found.

“We did talk to a number of the nonprofits that provide assistance and with the time it takes to go through that… we want to see them get their work done,” Morales explained. “They’re maybe halfway through that.”

“We’re addressing the needs of the community as efficiently and as swiftly as possible,” Davis said.

The United Way told ABC12 the bulk of its work centered on those who walk a fine line between making ends meet and coming up short. Those who might otherwise fall through the cracks. Often, Davis said, it’s just a little leg up that helps locals through a difficult time.

“I’m a firm believer that folks should reach out for information because information is unlimited,” she related.

Morales also revealed it was fairly likely the state would step in with American Rescue Plan funds to ease the burden while a permanent solution remained up in the air.

To apply for assistance through the United Way of Saginaw County, click here. Residents can also dial 211 to be connected to critical resources.

