Stretch of Pasadena Avenue closed for ‘ongoing situation’ on Flint’s north side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Part of Pasadena Avenue was closed Wednesday afternoon while police responded to an undisclosed situation.

The road was closed in the 4000 block between Howald Avenue and O’Leary Street around around 2:10 p.m., according to the Genesee County 911 Center. Police could not immediately provide details about the nature of the incident.

More than a dozen Michigan State Police patrol cars and a mobile command unit were parked near the scene. Police called it “an ongoing situation” and said the incident was contained to the 4000 block of Pasadena Avenue.

The Genesee Valley Regional Center juvenile facility and Genesee County Animal Shelter are located in the area, but police could not confirm whether either facility was affected.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while police maintain a heavy presence.

MSP resources are responding to an ongoing situation, contained to the area of the 4000 block of Pasedena St, in Flint. Please avoid the area while they work to peacefully resolve the incident. Check back here for updates. pic.twitter.com/OQ7ksrhMIL — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) July 28, 2021

