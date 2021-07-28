Stuck flood gate on Argentine Dam has residents concerned

ARGENTINE, Mich. (WJRT) - People who live in Argentine Township are concerned about a potential Midland Flood event in their community, if the dam gate in their community doesn’t get fixed soon.

In 2019, ABC12 News first told you about repairs on the Argentine Dam after one of the gates had issues opening.

The Genesee County Road Commission owns the dam along the North Ore Creek, just west of Linden.

The commission thought they fixed the problem, but shortly after the gate was stuck closed.

Now people in Argentine want their dam fixed.

“This can’t drag on for another two or three years. It’s almost been two years since that door stuck. It needs to be fixed,” says Mike Gentry, who lives in Argentine.

Gentry has lived on Lobdell Lake for decades… and he wants to keep it that way.

However, he’s concerned that if the Argentine Dam isn’t fixed soon there won’t be a lake.

“My fear is that we’re going to lose this lake, like Sanford Lake did. I’ve been on this lake all of my life. This is my home,” said Gentry.

The source of the problem, according to the Genesee County Road Commission, is the eastern gate, stuck closed.

If a major rain event -- like the one seen in Midland County last year -- happened here, the road commission said dam operators wouldn’t be able to open up the dam to let the water flow.

Gentry said, “The town of Bryon would be gone.”

Lobdell Lake Authority President Marty Vyskocil said he just wants to know when the road commission is coming to fix the dam.

“If we were ever have a major event like they had up in Sanford Lake, we would have problem here. And we would like the door fixed properly,” said Vyskocil.

ABC12 News reached out to the road commission, who said the Argentine Dam is on their radar.

Civil Engineer Alex Patsy said they’re currently looking at options to start construction this fall.

“We’re not ignorant to the fact that there’s a problem, but it’s implementing a solution that takes time, it really does for something like this, for a scope of a project like this,” said Patsy.

Vyskocil said, “Let’s get it done like they say at Home Depot.”

The Genesee County Road Commission said to repair the gate in the Argentine Dam, they would need to close off the water flow in order for divers and construction crews to get in there safely -- something that hasn’t been done in more than 100 years since the dam was built.

The road commission has a short window to do this in the fall because people use the lakes in the summer while winter brings snow and ice.

