Two beaches on Saginaw Bay closed due to high bacteria levels

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Two public beaches on Saginaw Bay are closed this week due to high bacteria levels.

Caseville County Park in Huron County and Signing Bridge Beach in Arenac County both closed Wednesday after routine water sampling found bacteria levels that exceed limits set by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Wixom Waters Park in Midland County also is closed after heavy rain caused severe erosion and runoff into the remnants of Wixom Lake in Edenville Township.

Health departments periodically sample water quality at public swimming beaches and issue no body contact orders when bacteria limits exceed state standards. The closed beaches will reopen when bacteria levels recede below acceptable limits.

The Huron County Health Department plans to conduct a follow-up water test at Caseville County Park on Thursday.

