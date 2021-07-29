Advertisement

Building fire reported on Buckham Alley in downtown Flint

A building on Buckham Alley in downtown Flint caught fire Thursday afternoon.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters extinguished flames in a building off Buckham Alley in downtown Flint.

The fire was reported around 4:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Buckham Alley near First and Saginaw streets. Heavy black smoke was pouring from the building while the Flint Fire Department worked to extinguish flames inside.

Most of the fire appeared to be knocked down by 5:20 p.m., but the building sustained heavy damage.

The owner of the building said everyone was safe and accounted for. The Flint Fire Department could not immediately comment on what caused the fire or how much damage was done.

