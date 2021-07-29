Advertisement

Caught on camera: Genesee County Land Bank prosecuting illegal dumping

Neighbor admits her kids were caught in photos leaving debris on a land bank property across the street
By Christine Kanerva
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Caught in the act.

The Genesee County Land Bank Authority caught folks illegally dumping on one of their properties less than four hours after it was cleaned up.

“To just see it in a disarray so quickly was heartbreaking,” said Melissa Hertlein, a community planner for the Genesee County Land Bank.

She said her crew worked hard Saturday, filling an entire dumpster of trash left on a land bank property near East Carpenter Road in Flint only to watch three people dump more debris a few hours later.

“It’s infuriating to be honest,” said Hertlein. “We work hard, our crews work hard, our Clean & Green groups are so dedicated to the community and to see our work dumped on immediately after we just spent time and weeks of planning to try and clean up this site.”

Blight and illegal dumping have been a problem in Genesee County for years. That’s why the land bank is cracking down by putting up trail cameras on their properties.

“They’re there and they’re watching,” said Hertlein.

The owner of the house across the street admitted to her that it was her kids in the pictures. She said she’ll get the property cleaned up as soon as possible, but the land bank still plans to prosecute to the full extent.

“We’re going to be seeking prosecution for anybody that is caught on camera dumping on these sites,” said Hertlein. “We’ve already passed on this information to the city of Flint police, as well as the blight department at the city.”

Her advice is simple: Nobody should dump debris on property they don’t own.

“The city of Flint is not a dumping ground. This is a community and there are residents within these neighborhoods who have to look at the dumping every day when they go to work, when their children are out playing,” said Hertlein.

People can report illegal dumping to the City of Flint Blight Office or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-JAIL. Illegal dumping on private or land bank property can result in a hefty fine.

