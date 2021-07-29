Dan Campbell happy with team’s first training camp practice

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Coming into his first press conference of training camp, Dan Campbell said he couldn’t sleep the night before.

Well, let’s just say Campbell looked well-rested today as he discussed the team’s first practice.

Campbell said overall he liked the way his team got after it yesterday, but he didn’t put too much stock into players running around in shorts and a jersey.

“I mean there’s some pajama warriors that are unbelievable,” said Campbell. “You guys know it, it happens every year, you put the pads on all of sudden they just drift away and they may be the worst looking athlete you’ve ever seen, and all of sudden you put pads on there just football players.”

The Lion’s first padded practice is expected to be this Monday.

Campbell also said there are two positions he will keep his eye on; safety and cornerback.

One player, in particular, that is expected to pop on the field this season is second-year man Jeff Okudah.

Campbell expressed, “From day one, meeting with him in the spring. He wanted to be better. He wanted to be a lot better than he was last year, but that was very evident.”

After a shaky rookie year, Okudah is looking for a bounce sophomore season.

“To be honest I think when you go through that kind of adversity, you see what kind of player you are. What kind of man you are but honestly I’m not new to adversity, I’ve been through adversity all my life I think adversity, is not something that I’m unfamiliar with. [It’s] something that I’ve learned to embrace,” said Okudah.

“Cornerbacks especially confidence is almost everything with the position is a really mental game from one of the positions that when you mess up everyone sees it and so I think just to be able to carry high-level competence so it pays great dividends over the course of a season.”

