Advertisement

Flint City Council extends gun violence State of Emergency indefinitely

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Council members approved a resolution continuing a local State of Emergency over rising gun violence indefinitely after July 30.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced the State of Emergency last Friday and called a special city council meeting on Wednesday to get council approval that would extend it beyond seven days. Without council approval, the State of Emergency would have expired on Friday.

With council approval, the State of Emergency will continue after July 30.

City Council members voted to visit each of the six executive orders, including establishing an Emergency Response Team, partnering with community outreach teams and pursuing positive youth engagement.

”We must counter and fight back and push back against this level of discourse was rising for gun violence taking lives,” Neeley said. “Every life that is lost and not just for that family but also a deficit for our community.”

Flint has seen 158 nonfatal shootings so far in 2021, compared to 88 at this point last year. That represents an 80% increase year to year.

In addition, Flint has seen 39 homicides so far this year, which is a 30% increase over this time last year. Neeley said most the violent incidents appear to be retaliation for earlier incidents.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

A resident of Coolidge Apartments in Flint discusses the positive effects of developing more...
Gov. Whitmer promotes $100 million housing plan in Flint
Body found in search for missing Lapeer County man
Body found in search for missing Lapeer County man
A shooting scene in Flint
Flint City Council extends gun violence State of Emergency indefinitely
Great Lakes High Stakes
Michigan police issue thousands of speeding tickets, warnings on special patrols in June