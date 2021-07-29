Flint City Council extends gun violence State of Emergency indefinitely

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Council members approved a resolution continuing a local State of Emergency over rising gun violence indefinitely after July 30.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced the State of Emergency last Friday and called a special city council meeting on Wednesday to get council approval that would extend it beyond seven days. Without council approval, the State of Emergency would have expired on Friday.

With council approval, the State of Emergency will continue after July 30.

City Council members voted to visit each of the six executive orders, including establishing an Emergency Response Team, partnering with community outreach teams and pursuing positive youth engagement.

”We must counter and fight back and push back against this level of discourse was rising for gun violence taking lives,” Neeley said. “Every life that is lost and not just for that family but also a deficit for our community.”

Flint has seen 158 nonfatal shootings so far in 2021, compared to 88 at this point last year. That represents an 80% increase year to year.

In addition, Flint has seen 39 homicides so far this year, which is a 30% increase over this time last year. Neeley said most the violent incidents appear to be retaliation for earlier incidents.

