Flint gymnastics center shocked after Simone Biles withdrawal

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Shock coming from the Mid-Michigan gymnast community tonight after hearing about Simone Biles decision not to defend her Olympic title.

ABC 12 spoke with Russell Young the owner of Epic Gymnastics in Flint, who says gymnasts may be re-thinking the way they do things.

“There’s so many athletes that are afraid to sometimes just say, enough.”

Young says even though he’s shocked with Biles decision to withdraw from the Olympics competition, he understands the amount of pressure that these athletes have to deal with.

“There’s so much pressure that they go through on a daily basis and I couldn’t imagine the pressure that was on Simone walking these Olympic games, knowing that, you know, she’s the best. She’s expected to be the best.”

“And, you know, at some point, it’s, you know it’s going [to] take a toll on the athlete.”

Young says the most important things at the end of the day is the communication between the coach and the athlete.

“Don’t be afraid to keep the communication open with your coach. The coach, and the athlete have such a special bond. It’s a two way street.”

“They’re going to listen, and they’re going to know what is best for you, how to proceed. Because you have to take safety into account for everything,” added Young.

Young says along with open communication with your coach, it’s important to pay attention to your body to avoid any fatal or catastrophic injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.