Genesee County Medical Examiners Office sees workload increase

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 29-year-old man is found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in the middle of a parking lot on the 4200 block of Clio Road.

Two others died after a pair of shootings about five hours apart earlier. July 8th was one of deadliest days in the city of Flint-- during one of the most violent years the city has seen recent years with a total of 39 homicides. It’s a 30% increase over this time last year.

“We’re higher last year, than we’ve ever been before. We’re now at 1600 scene investigations,” Genesee County Medical Examiner Brian Hunter explains to the Board of Commissioners the impact the county seeing an increase in deaths this year.

“As of April of this year where 50 cases ahead of where we were last year,” he said.

Dr. Hunter gave an overview Wednesday night, of his department’s current workload to the Genesee County Board of Commissioners.

“An increased number of violent deaths. if you watch the news, you see this is nationwide, the increased number of violent deaths,” Hunter told the Commissioners.

Add to that COVID related deaths, as well other deaths including fatal car crashes-- has not only created a heavy workload and limited space at the county morgue.

“The workload has continued to increase. Hunter said. Now I can’t say happily I checked today. If you use a calendar year, we’re on pace to do what we did last year, but last year was a record year over 560 autopsies.”

It’s also added to the cost to do that work.

“A certain percentage of those cases are going to be brought into the morgue, that relates to the increase transportation cost,” he told the Commissioners.

The help offset some of that additional expense- the Board of Commissioners have approved a transfer of more than $37,000 from the general fund to cover the shortage in the body transportation budget at the Medical Examiner’s office.

“Hopefully, we’ll cycle back down, but that remains to be seen,” Hunter said.

