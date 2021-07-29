Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to visit Flint Thursday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/29/21) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she planned to visit Flint this week.

Her office said she would be in Mid-Michigan Thursday morning to talk about her proposed $100 million plan for safe and affordable housin g across the state.

Earlier this week, Whitmer said the money from coronavirus relief funds would go into the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund. She said the program had often been underfunded by the legislature.

Whitmer said the fund had the flexibility to help people in the state who were left behind in the pandemic.

