Advertisement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to visit Flint Thursday

The governor will be in Mid-Michigan to promote her proposed plan for safe and affordable housing.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other leaders announced plans Wednesday to transform Chevy Commons in...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other leaders announced plans Wednesday to transform Chevy Commons in Flint into Michigan's 104th state park.(source: State of Michigan)
By Christine Winter
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/29/21) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she planned to visit Flint this week.

Her office said she would be in Mid-Michigan Thursday morning to talk about her proposed $100 million plan for safe and affordable housing across the state.

Earlier this week, Whitmer said the money from coronavirus relief funds would go into the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund. She said the program had often been underfunded by the legislature.

Whitmer said the fund had the flexibility to help people in the state who were left behind in the pandemic.

Check back on abc12.com for updates on her visit.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

Shock coming from the Mid-Michigan gymnast community tonight after hearing about Simone Biles...
Flint gymnastics center shocked after Simone Biles withdrawal
Shock coming from the Mid-Michigan gymnast community tonight after hearing about Simone Biles...
Flint gymnastics center shocked after Simone Biles withdrawal
Neighbors react after state police arrest felony fugitive in Mt. Morris Township
Neighbors react after state police arrest felony fugitive in Mt. Morris Township
Severe weather caused bricks to fall off the top of a decaying building in downtown Saginaw.
Engineers surveying downtown Saginaw building that dropped bricks