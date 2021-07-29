JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

The ABC12 viewing area dodged a weather bullet early Thursday morning. Severe thunderstorms caused damage from southwestern lower Michigan, west-southwestward into Wisconsin and Illinois. Across Mid-Michigan, the strongest storms moved from the northern parts of our area, across the Saginaw Bay, and on into the Thumb between 4 and 6am. In the wake of that activity, we were still left with some humidity as high temperatures moved easily into the 80s in most areas. Temperatures early Friday morning will dip into the 50s in most areas with partly cloudy conditions.

Skies will be brighter for our Friday, but it will also be a noticeably cooler day. Northerly winds will be holding temperatures back a little bit. Highs for the day will be in the lower, to middle 70s for the most part. There will be some communities close to Lake Huron that will see highs fighting to touch the 70-degree mark. Saturday will see highs move back into the upper 70s on southwest to westerly winds. I think we will start the day on a quiet note, but some showers and thundershowers will develop for the afternoon as a cool front moves in from the northwest.

Behind Saturday’s front, temperatures Sunday will retreat into the middle 70s with north-northeasterly winds expected. We will have a mix of clouds and sun for the day. A few widely scattered showers are likely to pop-up too, but we aren’t looking at a day-long rain. Monday and Tuesday should turn out to be mainly dry across the southern parts of Mid-Michigan. For the northern parts, some showers will be moving in from the north by Tuesday afternoon. Northerly winds Monday, and west-northwesterly winds Tuesday will keep highs in the 70s.

We will timing out the weekend showers for you on ABC12 News. - JR