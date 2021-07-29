JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

In the wake of a pretty decent summertime day across Mid-Michigan, we are bracing for the potential of some strong, to severe, thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will be tracking into lower Michigan from the northwest. As it stands right now, it looks like the main threat will stretch from the Saginaw Valley, to the southwestern corner of lower Michigan. The best chance of severe thunderstorms will occur between 2am, to about 6:30am.

As the storms move from the west to east across lower Michigan, the primary threat will be damaging wind gusts of better than 60mph. Some heavy downpours will also result in localized flooding. Of course, some hail and frequent lightning will also accompany the activity. The storms will leave many of our area roads wet for the morning drive. In some cases, drivers may have to negotiate standing water. By the end of the day, we will be getting back into some sunshine.

Friday will feature a good bit of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. More showers and thundershowers will again develop for Saturday. After that, the clouds will break up for the end of the weekend. High temperatures for the weekend will be in the 70s for the most part. More sunshine is also expected for Monday and Tuesday as a comfortable stretch of weather continues.

Make sure to tune into ABC12 News for the latest on the potential for severe weather. - JR