Woman starts petition to remove Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Mich. (WJRT) - Shiawassee County resident Emily Thomas believes members of the Board of Commissioners who voted to give themselves thousands of dollars in COVID-19 “hazard” bonuses two weeks ago should resign or be removed.

“They’ve taken a lot of public trust away,” she said. “And if this is what’s going to happen, that we know about what’s happened that we don’t know.”

Commissioners returned the bonuses ranging from $25,000 to $5,000 following major backlash since they voted to award the money on July 15.

“That is supposed to be for frontline workers, people who are working daily, and they chose give themselves -- some of them two and a half times their pay,” Thomas said.

To help board members do what she said is the right thing and leave office, Thomas has started a petition and is collecting signatures from other outraged residents who want commissioners out of office now.

“I’m hoping that they realize that, more than just giving the money back as wrong and they resigned because what this controversy, even if they stay on the board. I feel that they’re gonna have issues, not only in trust in the public but moving forward,” Thomas said.

She plans to bring the petition, which currently has nearly 600 signatures, to Sunday’s special Board of Commissioners meeting at 5 p.m. in McCurdy Park in Corunna. She said many of the people who signed the petition will also be in attendance.

“They are gonna definitely let them know how we feel,” Thomas said.

