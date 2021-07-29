MDOT launches pilot project to bundle local bridge projects and cut costs

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - With hundreds of bridges across Michigan, local agencies have their hands full trying to keep all of them at a good rating.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is launching a new pilot program that could help address the issue of the aging infrastructure and keep the price tag a little more reasonable by bundling projects for local agencies.

About 800 bridges maintained by cities and counties across Michigan are rated in serious or critical condition, but repairs have a hefty price tag. MDOT Bureau of Bridges Director Matt Chynoweth said the agencies only receive a fraction of the maintenance or replacement costs.

“Fifty million dollars doesn’t go a long way considering the locals submit about $300 million worth of projects every year, of which only 50 gets funded,” he said.

That’s where the bridge bundling pilot program comes in. MDOT has used the concept to maintain state-owned bridges for years, but now the agency stepping up to foot the bill for 19 city or county-owned bridges through a bundle with contractors.

Bundling projects helps address the immediate need for bridge projects and makes them more cost-effective.

“We’re on a list that we don’t want to be on,” Chynoweth said. “This pilot project that were doing right now is unique in that, that it is a partnership between the state and local agencies. We’re actually using some additional federal dollars that were distributed to the state.”

He said the extra money allocated to this program was given to the department by the Federal Highway Administration due to the number of concerning bridges in the state. Without more state and federal funding to rebuild and maintain the failing bridges, Michigan will continue to see more close for safety.

MDOT said the bridges chosen for this round of the pilot program had to meet a certain criteria that put them in a high risk category.

