Advertisement

MDOT launches pilot project to bundle local bridge projects and cut costs

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - With hundreds of bridges across Michigan, local agencies have their hands full trying to keep all of them at a good rating.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is launching a new pilot program that could help address the issue of the aging infrastructure and keep the price tag a little more reasonable by bundling projects for local agencies.

RELATED: Lapeer bridge part of MDOT’s first bundling project

About 800 bridges maintained by cities and counties across Michigan are rated in serious or critical condition, but repairs have a hefty price tag. MDOT Bureau of Bridges Director Matt Chynoweth said the agencies only receive a fraction of the maintenance or replacement costs.

“Fifty million dollars doesn’t go a long way considering the locals submit about $300 million worth of projects every year, of which only 50 gets funded,” he said.

That’s where the bridge bundling pilot program comes in. MDOT has used the concept to maintain state-owned bridges for years, but now the agency stepping up to foot the bill for 19 city or county-owned bridges through a bundle with contractors.

Bundling projects helps address the immediate need for bridge projects and makes them more cost-effective.

“We’re on a list that we don’t want to be on,” Chynoweth said. “This pilot project that were doing right now is unique in that, that it is a partnership between the state and local agencies. We’re actually using some additional federal dollars that were distributed to the state.”

He said the extra money allocated to this program was given to the department by the Federal Highway Administration due to the number of concerning bridges in the state. Without more state and federal funding to rebuild and maintain the failing bridges, Michigan will continue to see more close for safety.

MDOT said the bridges chosen for this round of the pilot program had to meet a certain criteria that put them in a high risk category.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

Child pornography arrest
Saginaw man facing four charges after child pornography investigation
The Genesee County Land Bank caught folks illegally dumping on one of their properties, less...
Caught on camera: Genesee County Land Bank prosecuting illegal dumping
Shiawassee Board of Commissioners.
Local woman starts petition to remove Shiawassee County Board of Commissioner
Caught on camera: illegal dumping in Flint
Caught on camera: illegal dumping in Flint