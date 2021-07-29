Michigan police issue thousands of speeding tickets, warnings on special patrols in June

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Law enforcement agencies across Michigan issued thousands of speeding tickets and warnings during a week-long special patrol in June.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says police officers from more than 50 agencies, including Michigan State Police, issued 2,941 speeding tickets, 2,353 warnings and 314 seat belt tickets as part of the Great Lakes, High Stakes campaign from June 19 to 27.

“This effort is a wake-up call about the significance of traffic safety,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Office of Highway Safety Planning. “Speed kills. This campaign has been a timely reminder about the need to educate motorists about the importance of obeying the speed limit and the value of enforcing the laws already on the books.”

Police working on the effort also arrested 109 alleged drunk drivers and 25 people suspected of operating under the influence of drugs.

Michigan State Police in Grand Rapids pulled over nine drivers going 70 mph or more in a 55 mph zone. Hazel Park police caught one driver going 100 mph in a 40 mph zone and give others going 30 to 39 mph over the speed limit.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office caught a semi-truck traveling 86 mph on a two-lane road in the Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.