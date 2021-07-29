Morning rain gives way to afternoon sun

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a low pressure system moving through the state we’re starting the morning with some showers and storms. We’ll dry out for the afternoon and as high pressure drops in from the north skies will clear. We’ll then stay clear into Friday.

Today’s highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a wind shifting from the SW to NW throughout the day. Afternoon sunshine gives way to mainly clear skies overnight.

Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees.

Highs tomorrow will only be in the lower 70s! We’ll only hit the mid 60s in most of the thumb thanks to a N wind around 10mph. Friday features lots of sun and that’s how we’ll start Saturday before rain redevelops.

