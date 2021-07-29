National eviction moratorium ends Saturday, but help is available

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The U.S. is just hours away from the expiration of a national moratorium on evictions enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Aug. 1, evictions proceedings can resume in court. It’s unclear exactly how many people nationwide could be facing eviction beginning this weekend, but several reports suggest that number to be in the millions.

However, there is financial help available. Renters facing eviction will have to make some phone calls, gather various documents and go to appointments to access assistance.

Catholic Charities of Genesee and Shiawassee Counties has $20 million in rental assistance still available to use through 2022.

Britny Childers, a case worker with the Hope Network in Flint, primarily deals with people with mental illness who also struggle with keeping a roof over their head. She said Catholic Charities and the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department are excellent resources for renters if they’re falling on hard times.

“I’ve got about 65 clients. I would say that on my case load alone, I’ve helped about 15 to 20 with housing and eviction avoidance,” Childers said. “Nobody on my case load has been denied rental assistance.”

She’s heard of many landlords able and willing to work with tenants to avoid eviction, because they know the moratorium won’t last forever.

“They want to keep good tenants,” Childers said. “They don’t want to lose money and they don’t want to have to put in a bunch of money into redoing an apartment or house right now when the costs of supplies are up.”

Renters who make less than 80% of an area’s median income qualify for financial assistance. In Flint, the median income is $28,000, so rental assistance is available to households with income up to around $22,000.

“If you are being evicted, just have a plan, because you can’t just snap your fingers right now and move in anywhere,” Childers said.

Other resources are available for renters and homeowners behind on their utility bills.

Click here for information about COVID Emergency Rental Assistance. Contact Catholic Charities at 810-232-9950 in Owosso or 810-232-9950 in Flint.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.