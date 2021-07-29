Neighbors react after state police arrest felony fugitive in Mt. Morris Township

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/28/2021) - A wanted fugitive felon in Mt. Morris Township is now in police custody after a four-hour standoff with state police.

Becky Beck lives along the one-mile stretch of Pasadena Avenue in Mount Morris Township that was blocked off. Along with other neighbors, she was surprised to see the heavy police presence.

“This is a relatively quiet area. It really is,” Beck said.

Around 1:30 in the afternoon, the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team was trying to contact a wanted felony on a warrant, but instead of cooperating with police, he barricaded himself, hiding in his home. That’s when the state police’s Emergency Support Team responded to assist them.

“I got people sending me pictures and I’m just in awe like, ‘Wow!’ It must’ve been pretty bad,” Beck said.

More than a dozen state police patrol cars and the SWAT were called in to assist. Investigators wouldn’t give details about what lead to the large police presence, but state police told ABC12 there was no threat to the community.

“It wasn’t a threat to the community because it was contained within the residence. We knew where the subject was, and we were able to control that situation,” Kimberly Vetter with Michigan State Police said.

The stand-off continued for more than four hours until about 5:27 in the evening.

“The wanted subject surrendered to police peacefully. He is in custody. There were no injuries,” Vetter said.

Beck says she stays aware of her surroundings like everybody should, and even though her concerning neighbor is now in police custody, she’s not letting her guard down.

“I’ll be relieved when I found out they keep him and not let him go. Now, I want to see the courts do their job, the prosecutors do their job. That’s what I’d like to see. If he’s a menace to society, he needs to be locked up,” Beck said.

State Police did not provide a name or age of the felony suspect because he has not been arraigned yet, but said there should be an update on the investigation on Thursday.

During the stand-off, drivers were told to avoid the area while police maintained a heavy presence.

Right now, that area is cleared up and traffic is back open in both directions.

