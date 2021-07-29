PD: Body found in lake during search for elderly man with dementia

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/29/21) - Police said a K-9 unit searching for a Lapeer County man with dementia found a body in a lake.

Dryden Township police said the water was less than a mile from the home of Joseph Mindelli.

Several law enforcement agencies had been looking for the 79-year-old for more than a week.

Police said the body found Wednesday by a State Police K-9 unit could not be identified at the scene. They said it appeared to have been in the water for some time.

The body was sent to the Lapeer County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation and an autopsy.

