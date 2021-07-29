Saginaw man facing four charges after child pornography investigation
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man is facing four charges after authorities say he kept child pornographic images on his computer.
Police arrested 60-year-old Christopher Allan Bailey and he was arraigned Monday in Saginaw County District Court on the following charges:
- one count of aggravated child sexually abusive activity.
- one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
- two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating Bailey after learning that he allegedly was sharing child sexually abusive images on the internet.
Police served a search warrant for his residence and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on his digital devices.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.