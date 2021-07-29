Small afternoon storm chance

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ll dry out for the afternoon and as high pressure drops in from the north skies will clear. There will still be a small chance for a shower or storm though because of all the humidity finally leaving. We’ll then stay clear into Friday.

Today’s highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a wind shifting from the SW to NW throughout the day. Afternoon sunshine gives way to mainly clear skies overnight.

Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees.

Highs tomorrow will only be in the lower 70s! We’ll only hit the mid 60s in most of the thumb thanks to a N wind around 10mph. Friday features lots of sun and that’s how we’ll start Saturday before rain redevelops.

